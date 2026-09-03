Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de septiembre, 2026

Foro Madrid (Madrid Forum) is holding its fifth regional meeting this Thursday and Friday in Santiago, Chile, under the slogan "A New Era for Ibero-America." The event brings together political leaders, lawmakers, academics and representatives of civil society organizations from more than 25 countries, with an agenda focused on the defense of freedom, security, national sovereignty and economic prosperity.

The meeting is organized by Fundación Disenso, chaired by Santiago Abascal and linked to Spanish right-wing party Vox. It is presented as a forum for coordination among conservative and liberal forces that share a critical view of the rise of socialism, excessive regulation and the erosion of states' decision-making capacity. Its promoters champion the principles of the Carta de Madrid (Madrid Charter): human dignity, the rule of law, private property and fundamental freedoms.

Main speakers: Milei, Kast and conservative leaders from the Americas and Europe

Among the most prominent figures at this year's edition of Foro Madrid is Argentine President Javier Milei, who has become one of the leading international figures of the liberal right due to his advocacy for reducing public spending, economic freedom and limiting the power of the state. His presence reinforces the international dimension of the event and links Chile's agenda to the ongoing debate in Argentina regarding far-reaching economic reforms.

Chilean President José Antonio Kast will also play a central role as host and president of the host nation. His participation reflects the Chilean government's commitment to foreign policy aligned with governments and movements that prioritize security, the defense of sovereignty and the fight against organized crime.

The United States' new role in Ibero-America

The program also includes the participation of Mike González, a senior researcher at The Heritage Foundation and an analyst specializing in Latin America. González will speak on the panel "The United States' New Role in Ibero-America," alongside U.S. Ambassador to Chile Brandon Judd and other experts. His presence brings the perspective of one of the leading conservative think tanks in the United States to the debate on the defense of democracy, freedom and regional cooperation.

The panel will be moderated by journalist Orlando Avendaño, senior editor at VOZ, whose participation is part of the discussions focused on political and strategic analysis of the region. His presence broadens the forum's Latin American representation and contributes to one of the event's central objectives: strengthening ties among leaders, lawmakers and think tanks that defend national sovereignty, security and economic freedom.

Defending the West

Also participating in the event will be Hermann Tertsch, a VOX member of the European Parliament and one of the most vocal Spanish critics of the rise of socialism in Europe and Ibero-America. Tertsch will be part of the panel "The Defense of the West: A Civilizational Alliance," which will address the cultural and political challenges that, from the organizers' perspective, threaten Western values.

The session will be moderated by Fernando Nistal, executive director of CEU-CEFAS.