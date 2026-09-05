The case against the Tate brothers moves forward: Romanian prosecutors file new child trafficking and money laundering charges

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 4 de septiembre, 2026

Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime (DIICOT) formally filed a new indictment against content creator Andrew Tate, 39, on charges including child trafficking, sexual acts with minors, and money laundering. His brother Tristan Tate, 38, was charged with complicity in the same case.

Romanian authorities allege that the network led by the brothers operated through emotional manipulation to recruit young women and force them to produce pornographic material for webcam streaming companies.

According to the investigation, the scheme reportedly began in 2012 with the recruitment in Luton, England, of a 15-year-old girl who was subsequently transported on multiple occasions to Romania, generating profits exceeding $1.2 million through her exploitation.

This formal indictment stems from the preliminary investigations that led to the brothers' first arrest in Bucharest in late 2022 and their subsequent indictment in 2023.

However, the Romanian courts returned the case file to the prosecution in 2024 because the investigators committed multiple procedural errors, forcing them to rebuild the case without it being dismissed.

The new indictment includes the alleged concealment of funds derived from human trafficking. Between December 2023 and July 2024, prosecutors allege that the brothers purchased four high-end cars valued at approximately 825,000 euros (approximately $957,000) to disguise the money's illicit origin; the prosecution has requested the formal forfeiture of these assets.

Extradition battle on U.S. soil

The Tate brothers, who hold dual British and U.S. citizenship, have become highly polarizing figures on digital platforms due to their messages focused on financial success and the defense of male dominance.

Both have systematically denied all charges, and Andrew Tate maintains that the criminal proceedings are part of a political witch hunt aimed at silencing his message.

Currently, both remain in federal custody in Miami, following an extradition request filed in July by U.K. authorities for alleged sexual offenses committed on British soil.

During recent hearings in U.S. courts, the Tates' defense argued that their pretrial detention in the United States hinders their ability to mount a defense, noting that the case pending in Romania should take precedence over the British request.