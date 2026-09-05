'It's a horrible tragedy': Trump breaks his silence following the Lindsay Clancy mistrial

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de septiembre, 2026

President Donald Trump spoke out Friday about the Lindsay Clancy case, after a Massachusetts judge declared a mistrial, offering his first public comments on a case that has garnered widespread attention both nationally and globally. "It's a shame. It's a horrible tragedy," Trump said when reporters asked him about the case during a ceremony in the Oval Office where he signed an executive order. When reporters asked whether he was following the trial in Massachusetts, the president replied, "It's on television so much, it's hard not to follow it."

Clancy's case has become one of the biggest legal controversies of the century after she was accused of murdering her three children in 2023. Plymouth County Superior Court Judge William Sullivan announced that he saw no alternative but to declare a mistrial after the jury, composed of nine women and three men, was unable to reach a unanimous verdict after seven days of deliberations.

According to testimony presented during the trial, eleven jurors apparently agreed on the verdict, while a single juror prevented the required unanimity. The trial lasted about five weeks and featured more than 80 witnesses, including family members, doctors, psychologists, and psychiatrists. The central issue was whether Clancy could be held criminally responsible at the time of the events.

Clancy, 36, a former maternity nurse, has not denied killing her three children—Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months—in January 2023 at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. According to the indictment, she strangled them in the basement of the house and subsequently jumped from a second-floor window in an attempt to take her own life, which left her paralyzed from the waist down.

While her attorneys contended that she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and that her mental state prevented her from fully understanding the nature and consequences of her actions, the prosecution argued that Clancy knew what she was doing and acted deliberately. Prosecutors noted, among other things, that she sent her then-husband out of the house to pick up food and estimated how long he would be gone.