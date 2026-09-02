Aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Thailand after nine months at sea

A crew member walks on the deck of the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln AFP

Published by AFP 2 de septiembre, 2026

The USS Abraham Lincoln, a U.S. aircraft carrier that carried its crew on a voyage lasting more than nine months, arrived at a Thai port on Wednesday.

The massive nuclear-powered ship arrived at the port of Laem Chabang, south of the capital, Bangkok, after spending 286 days at sea, AFP journalists reported.

Its approximately 5,000 crew members have been granted permission to spend five days at the nearby beach resort of Pattaya, a popular vacation spot for U.S. troops since the Vietnam War.

The USS Abraham Lincoln departed from California in November 2025 to carry out a mission in the South China Sea and was diverted to the Middle East prior to the joint U.S.-Israeli attacks against Iran, which sparked a regional war six months ago.

The tourist town of Pattaya prepared to welcome the sailors and Marines. Several service members dressed in shorts and civilian T-shirts were welcomed at a ceremony. They told reporters that their priorities are "food, rest and water."

"It's a well-deserved break for the entire crew," said Captain Dan Keeler, the mission commander.

Restrictions on the crew

According to local media, Pattaya authorities barred the crew from accessing the areas best known for the nightlife of this coastal city, one of the world's leading destinations for sex tourism and which has been trying for years to distance itself from that reputation.

The service members will also be prohibited from participating in water sports and using marijuana, warned Pattaya Mayor Poramase Ngampiches, who stressed the importance of "safety" and encouraged them to visit shopping malls and religious sites.

The mayor told AFP this week that a raid had recently been carried out against sex workers, but denied that it was related to the arrival of the Americans.

The massive aircraft carrier will remain in Laem Chabang until Sunday, according to the mayor, who expects an economic impact of about 100 million baht (about $3.1 million).

Pattaya, once a quiet fishing village, was transformed during the Vietnam War in the 1960s, when American soldiers flocked there to relax on its idyllic beaches.