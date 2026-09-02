Peru cuts diplomatic ties with Iran over escalation of conflicts in Middle East

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de septiembre, 2026

Peru severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Tuesday after accusing the country of inciting the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East and of imposing severe restrictions that affect maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry reported.

The decision comes amid an intensification of the war in the Middle East, with new U.S. attacks against Iran in response to attempts to attack commercial vessels and U.S. military personnel in that strategic route for the global trade in hydrocarbons, according to AFP.

"Based on its historic commitment to peace," the Peruvian government "has decided to sever diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Peruvian Foreign Ministry stated in a press release.

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry also accused Iran of "inciting violence and the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East," as well as hindering the "verification necessary to prevent the production of nuclear weapons."

Peru also expressed its "deep concern" over the "severe restrictions imposed by the Iranian regime" and the "disruption of international trade through the Strait of Hormuz."

The decision coincided with Iran launched its most significant response in weeks to the latest U.S. attack on targets within its territory. The Iranian regime bombed U.S. bases in Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and the autonomous Iraqi region of Kurdistan.

The Revolutionary Guard Corps also noted that the two Saudi-flagged oil tankers struck by missiles on Monday night caught fire after hitting mines in the Gulf, while traveling outside the route designated by Iranian authorities.