Provisional death toll from floods in Nepal rises to 675

Published by AFP 29 de agosto, 2026

The official and provisional death toll in Nepal from Wednesday's mudslide has risen to 675, according to a new tally released Saturday by the disaster management authority.

The previous death toll on the Nepalese side was 633. In neighboring China, authorities have so far reported seven deaths in the Tibet region, bringing the total for both countries to 682 deaths.

Nearly 3,000 people are missing in the two countries, of whom at least 2,426 are in Nepal.