Trump suffers another setback in his attempt to overturn his conviction over the payment to Stormy Daniels

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de agosto, 2026

A federal judge on Friday once again rejected President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn his conviction for paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels to keep her silent.

Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein dismissed Trump's request to transfer the case—which was heard in a New York state court—to federal court and have it dismissed on the grounds of presidential immunity, according to a report by The Associated Press. He ruled that the arguments presented by Trump "are neither new nor legally sufficient."

Hellerstein also rejected the argument that testimony from former associates and a lawyer, as well as Trump's Twitter posts, were protected by presidential immunity. "They do not; paying hush money to an adult film star or engaging in a cover-up of an embarrassment are not subsumed in presidential immunity," the judge wrote, referring to the $130,000 payment to Daniels.