Hispanic women are gaining economic clout in the country: there are 34 million of them, and they support a $2.8 trillion market

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de agosto, 2026

Hispanic women are playing an increasingly significant role in the country's economy, both because of their numbers and their ability to generate wealth, start businesses, and influence consumer decisions within their households and communities, according to the report Data Beyond Demographics: U.S. Latinas' prepared by the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC) in collaboration with Kantar.

The study notes that there are 34 million Hispanic women in the United States, which is equivalent to one in five women in the country and one in four young women.

The report analyzes this population beyond demographic figures and presents it as a group that plays a significant role in the U.S. economy. In particular, it examines their role as wealth creators, business owners, financial decision-makers, and consumers with the ability to influence others.

One of the key findings is that Latinas control their households' spending and are part of a Hispanic consumer economy valued at $2.8 trillion.

The report also notes that their influence extends beyond their own households. 74% of Latina women consult with or are consulted by family and friends about brands and products, which, according to the study, makes them sources of recommendations within their networks.

When it comes to finances, 86% say they have full or shared responsibility for their household's financial decisions, while 61% have multiple sources of income.