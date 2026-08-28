King Harald V of Norway dies at age 89; his son Haakon inherits the throne

Published by Diane Hernández 28 de agosto, 2026

King Harald V of Norway died this Friday at the age of 89 at Oslo University Hospital, according to the Norwegian Royal House. His son, the former Crown Prince Haakon, automatically succeeded him to the throne as Haakon VIII.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce that His Majesty King Harald has passed away. The king died peacefully at Oslo University Hospital, Rikshospitalet, on Friday, August 28, at 6:35 a.m.," the Palace stated in its official release.

The flag at the Royal Palace was flown at half-mast following the announcement of his death. Since Thursday, when authorities reported that his condition was "extremely serious," numerous citizens have gathered at the palace to lay flowers and pay their respects to the monarch.

Deteriorating health in recent years

Harald V had been hospitalized since August 17. According to Reuters, he was being treated for a bacterial blood infection and also suffered from hemolytic anemia, a condition characterized by the accelerated destruction of red blood cells.

The king had suffered repeated health problems and had been wearing a permanent pacemaker since 2024. However, he refused to abdicate and maintained that the oath he took before the Norwegian Parliament obliged him to remain in office for the rest of his life.

"I took an oath before the Storting, and it is for life," he had stated when asked about the possibility of following the example of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre expressed his "deep sadness" at the death of the monarch, who for decades was considered a figure of national unity.

More than three decades on the throne Harald V ascended to the throne on January 17, 1991, following the death of his father, King Olav V. During his more than 35 years on the throne, he fostered a more approachable, open, and tolerant image of the Norwegian monarchy.

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​His role as a unifying figure took on special significance after the attacks in Oslo and on the island of Utøya in 2011, in which 77 people were killed.

Haakon VIII Assumes the Throne

Haakon, 53, now becomes the fourth king of Norway since the country gained independence from Sweden in 1905. The succession occurs automatically, without the need for a coronation, in accordance with the Norwegian constitutional system.

The new monarch must formally notify the government of the death and meet with the Council of State. His wife, Mette-Marit, becomes queen.

Haakon begins his reign at a delicate time for the institution. In recent months, the royal family has faced revelations about Mette-Marit's former relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and the legal proceedings against her son, Marius Borg Høiby, who was sentenced to four years in prison for two counts of rape and other crimes. The sentence was appealed.

Despite these controversies, Harald V remained highly popular and was considered, until his death, one of Norway's most respected figures. His passing brings to a close an era of modernization and stability for the Scandinavian country's monarchy.