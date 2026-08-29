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Trump's teleprompter operator must pay nearly $173,000 for placing bets on the president's speeches

According to the CFTC's order, between December 2025 and February 2026, while working for the White House, Gabriel Pérez traded contracts known as "presidential mention markets," which predict whether certain words or phrases will be used by the president during his speeches.

(Voz / Christian Camacho)

(Voz / Christian Camacho)

Williams Perdomo
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Williams Perdomo

Gabriel Pérez, who worked as a teleprompter operator for the White House, will have to pay nearly $173,000 for using non-public information about President Donald Trump's speeches to place bets on event contracts on the Kalshi prediction platform.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reported that Pérez must return $107,539.02 earned from his trades and pay a civil penalty of $65,000. In addition, he agreed not to violate the Commodity Exchange Act or CFTC regulations again and was barred from trading for three years.

According to the CFTC's order, between December 2025 and February 2026, while working for the White House, Pérez traded contracts known as "presidential mention markets," which reflect whether certain words or phrases will be used by the president during his speeches.

Pérez's profits

Through his work, Pérez had access to presidential speeches before they were delivered. The CFTC determined that he used that information, in breach of his fiduciary duty, to trade in those contracts and earn more than $107,500 in profits.

The CFTC noted that the civil penalty represents a substantial reduction under its new cooperation policy, due to the cooperation Pérez provided during the investigation. The commission also acknowledged KalshiEX's assistance in the case.

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