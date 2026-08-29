Cam Schlittler reaches 200 strikeouts in the Yankees' win over the Red Sox

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de agosto, 2026

The New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 1-0 on Friday in the Bronx, in a key victory in the race for the American League Wild Card spot and the Eastern Division title.

According to MLB, Cam Schlittler was the star of the game, pitching through the sixth inning, striking out eight batters and reaching 200 strikeouts for the season. At 25 years old, he became the fourth-youngest Yankee to reach that milestone, behind Al Downing, Luis Severino and Bob Turley.

Paul Goldschmidt hit the game's only home run in the third inning, while Cody Bellinger made one of the game's key defensive plays by tagging out Ceddanne Rafaela at home plate with a 99.7 mph throw from outfield.

With the win, the Yankees (76-58) extended their lead over Boston (73-61) to three games for the top Wild Card spot, while the Tampa Bay Rays (80-54) continue to lead the American League East.