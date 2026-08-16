Joshua Báez writes a new chapter in MLB history: First player ever to hit three home runs in his debut

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de agosto, 2026

Joshua Báez made Major League Baseball history (MLB) by achieving an unprecedented feat. The St. Louis Cardinals' new player hit three home runs in his team's victory 8-4 over the Chicago Cubs, becoming the first player in history to achieve such a feat in his debut.

"It's incredible; I can't put it into words," Báez said right after the game ended. "I tried to stay calm, enjoy the moment, and have fun, that's all."

The 23-year-old, who was selected by St. Louis in the 2021 draft, hit home runs in the first three at-bats of his career in the first (on the first pitch), fourth and sixth innings.

"I didn't know I was going to hit three home runs in one game; after the second one, I thought I could do it one more time," he said.

Batting fifth in the St. Louis lineup, Báez also became the second player since 1900 to hit home runs in his first two at-bats in Major League Baseball, joining Bob Nieman, who did so in September 1951.