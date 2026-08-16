Donald Trump endorses conservative District Attorney Saritha Komatireddy to defeat Letitia James

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 15 de agosto, 2026

The race for New York State Attorney General has reached a decisive turning point. President Donald Trump announced his "full and total support" for Republican candidate Saritha Komatireddy, directly challenging the current Democratic attorney general, Letitia James, in the November election.

The president's public endorsement was shared on Truth Social, where he criticized the Democratic leadership's handling of the office and the use of institutional resources to pursue legal cases driven by partisan agendas.

"It is a great honor for me to endorse the 'America First' patriot, Saritha Komatireddy, who is running to be the next attorney general of the once-wonderful state of New York," Trump wrote. "Between Kathy Hochul and the most corrupt attorney general in the country, Letitia James, everything has gone to hell!"

Professional track record vs. partisan agenda

In his message, the president contrasted the current administration's track record with Komatireddy's professional career, highlighting her previous work as chief of staff at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), as a federal prosecutor and as a law clerk to current Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump noted that while the current administration focuses its resources on procedural disputes, violent crime is impacting the quality of life in the state. "Letitia 'Peekaboo' James is considered by many the worst attorney general in our country. She is a complete and total disaster," the president said.

"She continued her witch hunt against her favorite president (ME!) and others, while homicide and other violent crimes are out of control in New York, with people and businesses fleeing in record numbers to other states!"

For her part, the Republican candidate appreciated the support she received and emphasized the need to restore impartiality to the state agency.

"It was an honor for me to be nominated by the president to serve as a federal judge in 2020, and I am honored to receive his endorsement today. I am working hard to win the support of all New Yorkers and defeat Letitia James this November," Komatireddy said on X.

Background on the institutional dispute

The election campaign is underway amid persistent allegations of irregularities linked to mortgage fraud attributed to the Democratic official, as well as a court ruling dismissing the financial penalties previously sought by the New York Attorney General's Office against the Trump Organization.

An appeals court definitively overturned the nearly $465 million monetary penalty against the president, ruling that the lower court's amount violated constitutional protections against excessive fines.

With Komatireddy's addition to the ballot, the conservative sector seeks to articulate an alternative that strengthens law enforcement, safeguards constitutional rights, and restores the rule of law.