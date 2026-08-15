Republicans seek to turn Hispanic concerns about China into electoral weapon in key districts

Published by Joaquín Núñez 14 de agosto, 2026

72% of Hispanic voters are concerned about the threat of interference by China in the United States, ten points higher than the national average. This was indicated by a recent poll by Rasmussen Reports. Ahead of the midterm elections, Republicans are seeking to capitalize on this concern to put Democrats representing some of the most competitive districts under the microscope ahead of the November elections.

Donald Trump, Mike Johnson and Richard Hudson will seek to achieve something no one has accomplished since George W. Bush in 2002: retaining the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections during a first term.

The data from Rasmussen Reports takes on special significance in certain districts, where Republicans have made gains among Hispanics during recent election cycles.

Specifically, they are seeking to link their financial, institutional, or legislative ties to China to a concern that, according to the aforementioned poll, is particularly prevalent among Hispanic voters.

Vicente González: An account of up to $250,000 at the Bank of China

One of the most striking cases occurs in Texas, where Democrat Vicente González represents District 34, which is 90% Hispanic.

In his financial disclosures to the House of Representatives, González reported for several years an account at the Bank of China with a balance between $100,001 and $250,000. The disclosures also show that he received between $2,501 and $5,000 in annual interest from that account.

González's seat is one of the top targets of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC). The Republican candidate in the district is Eric Flores. Of Mexican descent, Flores was raised in the Rio Grande Valley. He is an attorney and served his country as an Army infantry officer, rising to the rank of captain. He later served in the Texas Army National Guard, where he helped protect the southern border.

In addition, he served as a municipal prosecutor and municipal judge before joining the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas, McAllen Criminal Division.

Adam Gray and the partnership with Tsinghua University

In California, the Republican focus is on Adam Gray, representative for District 13 and one of the Democrats the NRCC considers vulnerable. To defeat him, the Republicans nominated Kevin Lincoln, a Marine, pastor, and former mayor.

Gray retained his seat in 2024 by a margin of just 187 votes out of more than 200,000 cast, making him one of the NRCC's targets for this election cycle.

In this case, Republicans are focusing on a cooperation initiative between the University of California and Tsinghua University, one of China's leading universities. AB 39, introduced by then-Assembly member Ed Chau and passed in 2021, authorized the creation of the California-China Climate Institute in partnership with Tsinghua's Institute of Climate Change and Sustainable Development and other institutions in China and California. Among the institute's objectives is to promote joint research and dialogue on climate policy.

Tsinghua, for its part, is listed in the Australian Strategic Policy Institute's China Defense Universities Tracker (ASPI), which analyzes Chinese universities involved in defense research and technologies with both civilian and military applications.

Dina Titus and her financial ties to the Bank of China

Nevada offers another example of how Republicans are seeking to incorporate China into campaigns against vulnerable Democrats.

Congresswoman Dina Titus, who represents Nevada's 1st District, has been questioned about a financial relationship with the Bank of China. In a financial disclosure filed with the House, Titus reported a certificate of deposit with the bank, according to documents cited by the NRCC.

"Hispanic families know communism’s brutality because many escaped it. Yet while they sound the alarm, these spineless Democrats are on their knees before Beijing, taking Chinese-funded perks, parking their money in Chinese banks and voting to protect the CCP’s interests," said Christian Martínez, the NRCC's national Hispanic press secretary.

"In November, voters will crush Beijing's favorite bootlickers and send them packing," he added.