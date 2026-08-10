China Imposes tariffs on pecans from Mexico and United States

Published by AFP 10 de agosto, 2026

China announced on Monday heavy tariffs on pecans imported from Mexico and the United States, concluding that these products were being sold on the Chinese market at dumped prices.

Starting Tuesday, pecans from Mexican producers will face tariffs ranging from 17.8% to 51.6%, while those from U.S. companies will be subject to a uniform rate of 54.3%, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce reported.

The rates were issued after the ministry reached a "preliminary decision" in its anti-dumping investigation into imported pecans, which began in September of last year.

"Preliminary evidence indicates that the imported products under investigation are being sold at dumped prices, causing substantial harm to the relevant domestic industry," the ministry said in a statement.

Trade tensions persist

The new tariffs were announced as trade tensions persist between the world's two largest economies, despite plans for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit the United States and meet with President Donald Trump in September.

On Wednesday, China announced restrictions on drone exports to the United States in response to trade sanctions imposed by Washington due to concerns over forced labor and national security.

In July, the United States also banned imports of humanoid robots manufactured abroad, a measure that primarily affects Chinese companies, which are the industry leaders.