'Abelardo de la Espriella's administration began with an earthquake, and the response has been decisive'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de agosto, 2026

On the Voz News broadcast, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed journalist Carla Arcila about the devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck several cities across Colombia and left hundreds dead and numerous buildings collapsed.

"Those seconds felt far too long and terrifying. Initially, the Colombian Geological Survey said it lasted one minute, but due to the earthquake-resistant structures in some regions, it felt much longer—as if it would never end. […] Abelardo de la Espriella's administration began with an earthquake, and the truth is that the response has been decisive, he immediately canceled his schedule, announced the establishment of a unified command center in Bogotá, and shortly thereafter, the president himself appeared, surrounded by his cabinet, to provide updates and issue official statements."

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.