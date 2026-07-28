American Airlines resumes flights nationwide after computer glitch briefly halted departures

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 28 de julio, 2026

American Airlines resumed operations nationwide on Tuesday night after a computer glitch briefly disrupted its systems, forcing the suspension of takeoffs for just over an hour.

As confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the ground stop affected all airports and facilities associated with the airline's operations, causing delays nationwide.

"A technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems on Tuesday evening. Systems are coming back online now and flights are departing again," American Airlines stated via its X account. "We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

Flights already in the air at the time of the outage continued to their destinations as normal. At this time, the airline has not provided details on the technical cause of the issue or the exact number of flights and passengers affected.

This is a developing story