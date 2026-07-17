Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de julio, 2026

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported two earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.4 and 7.3 on the Richter scale in Mexico that were felt as far away as Guatemala and El Salvador.

Specifically, the epicenter of the first earthquake was located in Puerto Madero, a town located in the south of the country on the Pacific coast. The second was located in the municipality of Aquiles Serdán, in the state of Chihuahua.

Later, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a tsunami warning and urged the entire population to stay away from beaches.

So far no fatalities or injuries have been reported, according to Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum.

"I have spoken with the governors of Chiapas and Tabasco, states that have not reported any damage so far. Protocols are being activated in neighboring states. Authorities from all three levels of government are conducting surveys of the area to assess potential structural damage and coordinate preventive measures," Sheinbaum stated.