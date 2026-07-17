United Kingdom: Andy Burnham elected new Labour leader

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de julio, 2026

Veteran British politician Andy Burnham was confirmed Friday as the new leader of the ruling Labor Party, and is now poised to become Britain's next prime minister.

"There being no other eligibly nominated candidate, it is therefore my honor to declare that the duly elected leader of the Labour Party is Andy Burnham," Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood told a special party conference.

At a special party conference, after being declared the winner of the leadership race, he said: "We are united and we put the power that comes from that unity at the service of people and places who have been waiting too long for politics to let them hope again. And that’s what we’re going to do, everybody. We’re going to give them hope back."

He also noted that he will be a Labour leader who supports businesses:

"I will be a pro-business leader of the Labour party as I was a pro-business mayor of Greater Manchester. We turned places round together and that is the way we run in Manchester and we will take to the whole country."