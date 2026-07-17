2026 FIFA World Cup: Referee for final was detained in connection with prostitution and drug trafficking ring

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de julio, 2026

The referee appointed by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) for the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Slovenian Slavko Vincic, was involved six years ago in a prostitution and drug trafficking ring in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Vincic was detained by authorities as a witness. After testifying, he was released without charges.

The events took place in 2020. According to Vincic himself in an interview with the Slovenian newspaper Vecer, he was unaware at any time that he was involved in a criminal scheme.

"I have my own company and was in Bosnia and Herzegovina for a business meeting. I accepted an invitation to lunch, which turned out to be my biggest mistake. I regret it. I was sitting at a table with my coworkers when suddenly the police arrived, and what happened, happened," Vincic explained.

"I have nothing to do with the group that was arrested and detained, nor do my business partners. Yes, they took us to the police station and questioned us as witnesses, but when it turned out that we didn't even know them, we were allowed to leave," added the Slovenian referee.

During that operation, Bosnian authorities arrested 35 people, in addition to seizing four packages of cocaine, 10 handguns, three bulletproof vests, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Vincic is one of the most renowned referees in international soccer. The final will be the fourth match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup that he will officiate. In addition, he has refereed major events such as the 2024 UEFA Champions League final.