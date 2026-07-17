'Diosdado Cabello is more subservient to Trump than ever, but this will not guarantee that he will escape U.S. justice'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de julio, 2026

On the Voz News broadcast, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed journalist David Placer, with whom she discussed recent reports indicating the intention of President Donald Trump to send thousands of officials to Venezuela to directly oversee the transition.

"The Trump administration does not want humanitarian aid money to go through Delcy Rodríguez. Even though Trump has said there is a good understanding, we know that Marco Rubio has more than enough grounds to suspect that humanitarian aid funds could end up in the pockets and bank accounts in tax havens where Chavista leaders have historically diverted money and public funds. […] María Corina Machado's return to the country could mark a turning point in Venezuela's political landscape, but Delcy Rodríguez is working hard with lobbyists and is trying to prevent or delay it as much as possible. […] Diosdado Cabello is cooperating; he is now more subservient than ever, even going far beyond what the United States is asking of him. He's willing to hand over anyone just to save himself and avoid the fate that Nicolás Maduro already faced. But even this doesn't guarantee him any deal with the United States to escape justice," said Placer.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.