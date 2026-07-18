Suspect identified in the murder of former British Conservative Minister Ann Widdecombe

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 17 de julio, 2026

The United Kingdom is following with shock the developments in the investigation into the murder of former minister and longtime Conservative Party figure Ann Widdecombe.

According to an exclusive investigation by the Daily Mail, police authorities have formally identified Joshua Kerry, 28, as the suspect arrested in connection with the fatal attack on the 78-year-old former MP at her home in Devon.

Although in the initial hours following the incident, local police treated the case as a failed robbery attempt, the situation changed dramatically. Kerry was re-arrested on suspicion of committing, preparing, and instigating acts of terrorism after investigators discovered material evidence that directly points to an ideological or terrorist motive behind the attack on the former Conservative lawmaker.

The suspect's profile and the arrest operation

Joshua Kerry had been living alone in a public housing unit in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, since his father's death late last year. According to testimonies gathered from his neighbors by the British media outlet, the young man was considered a reserved and helpful person in his community, having previously worked in administrative roles for a local elevator company.

However, after suffering the loss of his father, Kerry had withdrawn from the workforce and spent most of his time in seclusion.

Detectives' reconstruction of the events places the murder of the veteran Conservative politician at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8. After keeping a low profile for several days, the suspect was surrounded by law enforcement on Saturday night.

About twelve officers, several of them heavily armed, raided Kerry's property in Rotherham, confirmed his identity, and proceeded to arrest him immediately.

Criminal classification change amid signs of radicalization

The change in the classification of the crime has set off alarm bells in political circles that strongly defend order and security in the country. The discovery of new evidence during subsequent searches allowed counterterrorism units to take control of the case.

The suspect remains in custody at a high-security police facility, where magistrates have authorized the extension of his pretrial detention to allow for further questioning.

Investigators are now focusing their efforts on determining the origin of the detainee's radicalization and whether the attack against Widdecombe—known for her staunch defense of traditional and pro-sovereignty values—is part of a broader campaign targeting political figures.