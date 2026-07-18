Venezuela: The IMF releases $346 million for the reconstruction of areas devastated by earthquakes

Venezuela: Thousands of people are working to rebuild areas affected by the earthquakes AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de julio, 2026

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released $346 million from frozen funds to Venezuela so that the country can rebuild all the areas destroyed by the earthquakes.

On June 24, around 6 p.m. local time, two powerful earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.5 and 7.2 shook several areas in the central and northern parts of the country, including the capital, Caracas, and the coastal region of La Guaira.

The death toll has already surpassed 5,000, and thousands more remain hospitalized.

In a statement, the interim leader of the Venezuelan regime, Delcy Rodríguez, confirmed that the funds released by the IMF will be allocated "to the recovery and reconstruction process" in the affected areas.

"Following the devastating double earthquake that struck our country, Venezuela initially accessed $346 million from its own resources at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which will be allocated to the recovery and reconstruction process in the wake of the tragedy," Rodríguez reported.

"This will help support affected families with housing, infrastructure, essential public services, and other needs," she added.