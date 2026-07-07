Several streets in New York closed due to structural failure of a skyscraper

Image of the building in New York AFP.

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de julio, 2026

Emergency services in New York closed several streets and evacuated hotels, offices, and homes in Manhattan on Tuesday after columns in a skyscraper under construction buckled, the fire department reported.

The 38-story building that housed the headquarters of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, near Grand Central Station and the UN headquarters, is being renovated to convert the offices into residential units.

"Upon arrival, units determined two columns buckled on the 21st and 22nd Floor," the New York Fire Department said in a statement.

"Floors sagging between 21st and 26th floor. Approximately 40 units, 130 fire and Emergency Medical Service personnel utilized. No reported injuries at this time."