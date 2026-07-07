'There will be blood': Trump receives death threats at Khamenei's funeral in Iran

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de julio, 2026

During the massive funeral for Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, stern warnings were issued against Western allies, and direct death threats were made against several leaders, including Donald Trump.

Several anti-Trump banners were displayed by many of those gathered at the funeral of the former Islamist leader. “There will be blood,” read one of them, a phrase accompanying an image of Trump’s face inside a target.

Another banner featured the same image of the president with the target and a $100 million bounty for his capture. “Trump, the people of Iran will soon kill you,” was another slogan chanted by supporters of the Iranian regime.

The prime minister of Israel and the United States’ main ally, Benjamin Netanyahu, received threats similar to those directed at Trump at Khamenei’s funeral.

Days before the funeral, the head of the Iranian negotiating delegation, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, urged supporters of the Islamist regime to avenge the death of the Supreme Leader.

"I invite all the Iranian people to write a glorious page in the history of Islamic Iran with your presence. The nation’s cry for vengeance must resound in the ears of the whole world," said Ghalibaf.

Under strict security measures and in sweltering heat, millions of supporters of the Islamist regime took to the streets of Tehran and other Iranian cities to attend Khamenei’s state funeral and the various tributes paid to him.

The current Supreme Leader and son of Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, did not attend the ceremonies, which were attended by his three brothers: Masoud, Mustafa and Meysam.