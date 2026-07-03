Pope Leo XIV calls for 'moderation' in public debate on the eve of the 250th anniversary of US Independence

Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de julio, 2026

Pope Leo XIV, in a message released this Friday, called for easing tensions in the U.S. political debate, expressly asking for “moderation” and “respect for others’ opinions” on the eve of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Born in Chicago, the pontiff addressed his fellow Americans, urging them to seek “common ground” and to work toward national “unity.” During his remarks, he also highlighted the historic role of “successive waves of immigrants” who have “shaped the country’s future.”

The video of the message was screened at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. In his address, Leo XIV also expressed his hope that the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of Independence would become an opportunity for a “solemn renewal of commitment” to the nation’s founding values.