Julia Letlow, Trump's candidate, wins the Republican Senate primary in Louisiana

Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de junio, 2026

Julia Letlow won the Republican primary for the Senate in Louisiana. The congresswoman, backed by Donald Trump, defeated State Treasurer John Fleming.

With 80% of the votes counted, Letlow received 57% to Fleming’s 43%. As a result, Letlow will face Democrat Jamie Davis in November, who comfortably won his runoff against Gary Crockett.

Letlow and Fleming advanced to the runoff after eliminating Senator Bill Cassidy, who finished third in the May primary and will conclude his term in January 2027. President Trump had backed Letlow’s candidacy to prevent Cassidy’s reelection, with whom he has had a tense relationship for years.

The congresswoman secured her victory thanks to a strong showing in southern and eastern Louisiana. The congresswoman prevailed in the Baton Rouge area, the New Orleans region, and much of Acadiana. Fleming, for his part, saw his strongest results in the northern and western parts of the state, where rural communities and a more conservative Republican electorate predominate.

Letlow was the wife of Luke Letlow, who won a seat in the House of Representatives in 2020 but passed away before taking office. She then ran in the 2021 special election and won the seat that would have belonged to her husband. She won comfortably and has since become a strong ally of Trump in the House of Representatives.

The congresswoman secured the president’s endorsement in January, even before she officially announced her candidacy. “I know Julia well, have seen her tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and she is a TOTAL WINNER! A Proud Mother of two children, Julia is a wonderful person,” Trump wrote at the time.

As for Fleming, she served in the House of Representatives from 2009 to 2017. She subsequently served in various positions during the first Trump administration, including under secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. In 2024, he was elected Louisiana State Treasurer, the same position held by the state’s other senator, John Kennedy, before he went to Washington, D.C. Fleming sought to position himself as the most conservative candidate in the primaries.