Following Iran's attack on a cargo ship, Donald Trump insists that the US is in 'a position of absolute strength' in the negotiations and that the ayatollahs 'want the deal'

Published by Israel Duro 26 de junio, 2026

Donald Trump insisted that the situation in the Middle East remains unchanged despite the attack by members of the Revolutionary Guards on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz. The president asserted that Tehran “is very interested in reaching an agreement” and that the U.S. maintains “a position of absolute strength” in the talks.

The president noted that, despite the incident, the Strait of Hormuz remains open and insisted that the regime is on its knees following the attacks: "We've dealt them a tremendous blow, and now we're negotiating from a position of absolute strength. Absolute strength. They know it."

Dinner with American farmers

The president made these remarks during a dinner with American farmers in the Rose Garden at the White House.

Trump told his audience that Iran could become a new market for American farmers, and stated that the Administration will use frozen Iranian funds to purchase “wheat, soybeans, and corn” from American producers, given that Tehran is facing a food shortage.

“They will not have a nuclear weapon. They have accepted that”

In addition, Trump reiterated that Iran “is very eager to reach an agreement with us,” while insisting that Tehran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon: “They will not have a nuclear weapon. They have accepted that.”