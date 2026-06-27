Geologist Roberto Masis: 'Rescue workers in Venezuela are heroes for showing courage in a situation where they face great risk'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de junio, 2026

Journalist Midifer Guerra interviewed geologist Roberto Masis on the Voz News broadcast, discussing the current situation in Venezuela following the two earthquakes and how seismic activity continues to be the South American nation’s greatest fear.

“Rescue workers in Venezuela are putting themselves at great risk. Everything depends on the equipment, technologies and methods they have, as well as how prepared they are to respond to an emergency of this kind. We must greatly commend the courage of these people, as it is not easy, and they are heroes in this situation. […] Aftershocks generally occur near the main epicenter, so if another strong earthquake occurs, it would be considered a separate earthquake rather than part of the aftershocks.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.