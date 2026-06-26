Meteorologist Albert Martínez explained everything about the earthquake in Venezuela and offered advice on what to do in such situations

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de junio, 2026

Journalist Midifer Guerra interviewed meteorologist Albert Martínez on the Voz News broadcast about the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday afternoon, devastating much of the town of La Guaira and wreaking havoc in the capital, Caracas.

“Venezuela’s northern coast lies at the junction of two tectonic plates that move horizontally and rub against each other, causing energy to accumulate and eventually be released. And in this case, it was released in the form of two major earthquakes that caused extensive damage. If we are prepared and have done things right—as was done in Japan following an earthquake of the same intensity—nothing happens because infrastructure is designed with this type of tremor in mind. It’s important for people to know what to do in a situation like this; you can’t stay inside your home because it might collapse on top of you. You have to go out into the street and move away from the building’s facade because pieces might fall. “If we can get to an open field, that’s better because it’s less likely that anything will fall on us,” said Martínez.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.