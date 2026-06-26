Number of victims from Venezuela earthquakes increases: At least 589 deaths reported as international rescue operation intensifies

Volunteers in Venezuela are doing everything they can to rescue people from the rubble AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de junio, 2026

The death toll from the two powerful earthquakes that struck north-central Venezuela on Wednesday rose on Friday to at least 589 deaths, according to the official toll updated by acting President Delcy Rodríguez. Authorities are continuing search efforts amid the rubble, while international rescue teams keep arriving in the country to reinforce an operation that is entering a critical phase.

During a meeting with senior civilian and military officials broadcast by state media, Rodríguez reported that the new toll significantly exceeds the figures released on Thursday, when 235 deaths had been recorded.

The Venezuelan government also reported 2,980 injured, a revised figure from the preliminary tally, and noted that operations are continuing to locate people trapped under collapsed buildings, especially in the state of La Guaira, the area hardest hit by the twin earthquakes measuring 7.5 and 7.2 on the Richter scale.

Venezuelan authorities have indicated that hundreds of people remain trapped in the rubble and are maintaining an official record of another 100 missing persons. Meanwhile, the platform set up by the government to report missing persons has received tens of thousands of notifications, although authorities emphasize that this tally includes cases still pending verification and does not equate to the official number of missing persons.

In addition, nearly 250 buildings have been reported as severely damaged or destroyed, along with eight affected hospitals and thousands of affected families, while damage assessments continue in Caracas, La Guaira and other states in the central part of the country.

International rescue teams arrive

Nearly 48 hours after the disaster, Venezuela began receiving a significant deployment of international aid.

According to the United Nations, around 16 countries have sent specialized search and rescue teams, totaling 25 USAR units and more than a thousand rescuers. Among the countries that have already deployed personnel are Spain, Mexico, the United States, El Salvador, Switzerland, the Dominican Republic and other Latin American and European nations.

Spain sent a military aircraft carrying 59 personnel from the Military Emergency Unit (UME), two specialized engineers, and eight rescue dogs, in addition to equipment for search operations.

The United States announced the provision of $150 million in humanitarian aid, channeled in part through the United Nations system, and authorized temporary exemptions from certain sanctions to facilitate the delivery of assistance and supplies.

The U.N. estimates that up to 6.76 million people may have been affected by the earthquakes and is coordinating with Venezuelan authorities to distribute emergency aid, drinking water, food and temporary shelter.

Foreign victims

Authorities in various countries continue to update the tally of affected citizens.

So far, the official information available indicates:

Spain : The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the deaths of four Spanish citizens. It also reported that 99 Spaniards remain unaccounted for, while search efforts continue. Spanish authorities also noted that several citizens have been located under the rubble and are awaiting rescue.

: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the deaths of four Spanish citizens. It also reported that 99 Spaniards remain unaccounted for, while search efforts continue. Spanish authorities also noted that several citizens have been located under the rubble and are awaiting rescue. Portugal : The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported nine Portuguese citizens or people of Portuguese descent who have died and 56 nationals who remain unaccounted for.

: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported nine Portuguese citizens or people of Portuguese descent who have died and 56 nationals who remain unaccounted for. Brazil : The Foreign Ministry confirmed the deaths of two Brazilian citizens—a man and a woman—and announced consular assistance for their families.

: The Foreign Ministry confirmed the deaths of two Brazilian citizens—a man and a woman—and announced consular assistance for their families. Italy : The Italian government confirmed the death of an Italian-Venezuelan citizen who died following the collapse of a building in La Guaira.

: The Italian government confirmed the death of an Italian-Venezuelan citizen who died following the collapse of a building in La Guaira. China: The Chinese embassy in Caracas confirmed the deaths of two Chinese citizens and urged its nationals to exercise extreme caution due to aftershocks and the risk of further building collapses.