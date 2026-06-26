The death toll continues to rise in Venezuela following the earthquakes, forcing the Pentagon to launch a massive intervention

Local residents walk through the rubble after the twin earthquakes that struck Caraballeda, in La Guaira state, about 25 miles northeast of Caracas, on June 25, 2026.FEDERICO PARRA / AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 25 de junio, 2026

The emergency triggered by the two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in Venezuela continues to worsen as reports on human and property damage are updated.

The earthquakes, which occurred just 39 seconds apart and are classified as the most powerful in the country in a century, have left a scene of destruction that overwhelms the capacity of local authorities.

The latest official tally released Thursday by government channels reveals that the death toll has risen to 188 people, while the number of injured now stands at 1,520.

Meanwhile, rescue teams are actively searching for at least 157 citizens who remain missing amid the rubble, although unofficial estimates put the number in the thousands. All of these official figures are expected to rise.

The Pentagon activates a logistical bridge in response to the worsening crisis

In light of the drastic worsening of the figures and the confirmation of the disaster’s severity, the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), headquartered in Florida, announced an accelerated military mobilization to intervene in the affected areas.

On direct orders from the Department of Defense and in coordination with the Department of State, U.S. joint forces are deploying airlift capabilities, logistical support, and specialized rescue teams to assist with rescue efforts.

The U.S. military command also confirmed the creation of an operational planning team that is working closely with experts from the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance. This technical deployment aims to ensure that critical resources and supplies reach vulnerable populations quickly while coordinating efforts in parallel with other allies in the region who have joined the international call for aid.

Easing financial restrictions to streamline humanitarian support

The impact of the updated casualty toll has also prompted an immediate administrative response from Washington.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a general waiver that temporarily suspends the effects of the Venezuela Sanctions Regulations (VSR) for all financial transactions strictly related to relief operations.

This legal measure, formally in effect until October 23, 2026, authorizes the processing and transfer of funds—including through banks in third countries—intended for humanitarian aid, the procurement of medicines, and logistical rescue equipment.

The Treasury’s regulations strictly specify that this emergency window does not constitute a general unfreezing of assets or accounts frozen under current executive orders, and that the flow of funds is limited exclusively to disaster relief.

Meanwhile, opposition leader María Corina Machado shared a message of encouragement in which she acknowledged the grief overwhelming the nation due to the rising number of fatalities and missing persons.

Machado appealed to the resilience and organizational capacity of civil society, urging that international aid and diaspora donations be channeled through verified digital platforms that have been fully reoriented to assist those affected by the disaster.

Starlink deployment to mitigate the communications collapse

In the face of severe damage to terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure following the earthquakes, satellite technology has become an indispensable resource for coordinating emergency response efforts.

Starlink announced that it will provide its internet service completely free of charge through July 25 for new and existing customers affected by the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.

The technology company also reported that it is working to accelerate the deployment of satellite terminals nationwide.

The priority shipment of these antennas aims to immediately restore connectivity in the areas hardest hit by the earthquakes, facilitating information exchange among rescue teams and enabling affected civilians to contact their families.