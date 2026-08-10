BREAKING | Colombia earthquake death toll climbs to 138, with 570 injured: De la Espriella declares national disaster

Rescuers look for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Pereira, Colombia AFP .

Published by Carlos DominguezEmmanuel Alejandro Rondón 10 de agosto, 2026

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Colombia on Monday, leaving 138 dead and 570 injured. It was also felt in several of the South American nation's major cities, as well as in areas of Ecuador and Panama, according to reports from authorities and the AFP news agency.

The quake occurred at 7:34 a.m. local time and had its epicenter in San José del Palmar, in the department of Chocó, in western Colombia.

The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) had initially reported a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 but later updated the reading to 7.4, according to El Espectador. The agency estimated the earthquake's depth at about 60 miles.

The tremor was felt in numerous locations across Colombia, including Bogotá, Cali, Medellín, Bucaramanga, Villavicencio, Cúcuta, Valledupar and Envigado.

Timestamps are Eastern Time (E.T.).

10:23 pm Authorities warn the death toll could keep rising 04:42 11/08/2026 04:42 11/08/2026 Colombian authorities warned the casualty count could rise further as search efforts continue, particularly in areas with damaged access routes and communications. In Quibdó, firefighters reported people trapped in collapsed structures and severe damage to hospitals and public buildings.

09:41 pm USGS estimates losses near $649 million, millions exposed to the quake 23:41 10/08/2026 23:41 10/08/2026 The US Geological Survey (USGS) issued an orange alert and estimated economic losses near $649 million. According to its PAGER system, 1.6 million people felt very strong shaking, and up to 8.9 million were exposed to severe seismic movement across Colombia, Ecuador and Panama.

09:15 pm Seventh airport suspends flights; partial collapse at Pereira's airport leaves casualties 23:41 10/08/2026 23:41 10/08/2026 Cali's airport joined the list of suspended terminals, bringing the total to seven affected airports. At Pereira's Matecaña International Airport, a partial infrastructure collapse caused fatalities. Authorities also reported damage to at least 18 major roads and the temporary closure of the Sumapaz tunnel and the Mariano Ospina bridge for technical inspection.

08:47 pm More than 1,500 homes damaged, hospital and cathedral among the collapses 23:40 10/08/2026 23:40 10/08/2026 The Colombian government reported damage to 1,575 homes, with 37 completely destroyed and 61 residential and commercial buildings collapsed. In Manizales, one of the cathedral's towers collapsed, while in Cali the Hospital Universitario del Valle suffered a partial collapse and seven other health institutions were evacuated due to structural failures.

08:09 pm Bogotá reports no major structural damage, sends 100 rescuers 23:40 10/08/2026 23:40 10/08/2026 Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán said the capital suffered no serious structural damage, though alarms were triggered and buildings were evacuated as a precaution. He announced the deployment of 100 rescue workers to support the hardest-hit departments.

07:40 pm Cali imposes curfew amid looting threats 23:40 10/08/2026 23:40 10/08/2026 Cali Mayor Alejandro Éder declared a curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. following reports of looting threats in several parts of the city. He also ordered the militarization of the Comuna 17 and 19 districts, with joint police and military patrols.

07:15 pm Colombia's earthquake death toll rises to 138; De la Espriella declares national disaster 23:39 10/08/2026 23:39 10/08/2026 The death toll from Colombia's earthquake rose to 138 dead and 570 injured, President Abelardo de la Espriella reported. He declared a national disaster and ordered Ungrd to prepare a comprehensive report on damages and needs in the affected areas.

06:30 pm US announces $15.5 million in aid for Colombia after earthquake 00:37 11/08/2026 00:37 11/08/2026 The U.S. Department of State announced $15.5 million in funding to address the emergency in Colombia following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake. The agency said on X that the funds will go toward emergency shelter, food, protection, and earthquake assessments.



"We are united in prayer with the Colombian people and stand ready to support President @ABDELAESPRIELLA and his government as they assess the needs on the ground," the Trump Administration said via the official @StateDept account. Following today’s devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake across various regions in Colombia, the Trump Administration is committing $15.5 million in funding for emergency shelter, food, protection, and earthquake assessments.



We are united in prayer with the Colombian people and… — Department of State (@StateDept) August 10, 2026

05:45 pm De la Espriella announces trip to Pereira and a Unified Command Post in Chocó 19:32 10/08/2026 19:32 10/08/2026 President Abelardo de la Espriella announced he will travel to Pereira, one of the areas hit hardest by the earthquake, and that a Unified Command Post will be set up in Chocó. He added that he has asked Ungrd for a detailed report on the situation and the most urgent needs of the affected communities.

05:07 pm Ungrd rules out tsunami threat on Colombia's Pacific coast 19:32 10/08/2026 19:32 10/08/2026 Colombia's National Disaster Risk Management Unit (Ungrd) ruled out a tsunami threat along the country's Pacific coast following the earthquake. Citing information from the Maritime Directorate (Dimar), the agency said there is no threat to the coastline despite the epicenter's proximity to it.

04:13 pm Medellín's Metro suspends operations 19:32 10/08/2026 19:32 10/08/2026 Medellín's Metro system temporarily suspended service on its lines and cable cars while technical teams assess the state of its infrastructure following the earthquake. The company said Lines A and B, along with cable car routes H, J, K, L, M and P, remain out of service until further notice.

03:55 pm Chocó's governor confirms injuries and building collapses in Quibdó 19:32 10/08/2026 19:32 10/08/2026 Chocó Governor Nubia Carolina Córdoba confirmed injuries and the collapse of several buildings in Quibdó, the departmental capital near the earthquake's epicenter. She said regional authorities are working on a damage assessment to issue an official report. "We're concerned about the aftershocks," Córdoba said, in translated remarks.

03:30 pm María Corina Machado expresses her solidarity with Colombia 21:55 10/08/2026 21:58 10/08/2026 Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado expressed her solidarity with the Colombian people following the powerful earthquake with its epicenter in San José del Palmar, Chocó, which affected several areas of the neighboring country.



In a message on X, she noted that Venezuelans, who have "suffered the devastating impact of earthquakes," stand in solidarity with the affected families.



"To President @abdelaespriella and his government team, we send you much strength during these difficult times; we trust in your responsibility and diligence in addressing this emergency," added the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.



She affirmed that Venezuela, which has received Colombia's support in its darkest hours, "is today more united than ever with the Colombian people."

03:16 pm EU 'ready to provide more support' after Colombia quake 21:21 10/08/2026 21:21 10/08/2026 EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday the European Union was "ready to provide more support" after a powerful earthquake struck Colombia.



"Tonight, Europe's heart is with the people of Colombia after the terrible earthquake in the Choco region. We have already mobilised Copernicus, our satellite service, to help with rescue operations," von der Leyen said on social media.

02:36 pm Colombia's president declares a state of emergency following an earthquake that has left at least 111 people dead 20:54 10/08/2026 20:54 10/08/2026 Abelardo de la Espriella declared a state of emergency on Monday following the powerful earthquake that struck the western part of the country.



The 7.4-magnitude earthquake left at least 111 dead and 87 injured, according to a statement from the president in Bogotá. De la Espriella took charge of coordinating the emergency response and pledged to prioritize assistance for the affected communities in the hardest-hit areas. People remain near a collapsed building after an earthquake in Manizales, ColombiaAFP.

01:00 pm Bukele expresses solidarity with Colombia 19:47 10/08/2026 19:57 10/08/2026 Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele expressed his solidarity with Colombia following the strong earthquake that struck this morning.



In a message on X, he stated that he is closely monitoring the aftermath of the earthquake and that his prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives, the injured and all Colombians who are going through difficult times.



Bukele noted that Colombia has emergency and rescue teams in the affected areas, and expressed confidence in their response capabilities.



However, he assured that El Salvador is in communication and ready to provide immediate support with rescue teams, doctors, paramedics, supplies or any other assistance deemed necessary.

12:59 pm Death toll from Colombia earthquake rises to 69 19:25 10/08/2026 21:32 10/08/2026 At least 69 people died in various parts of western Colombia as a result of the strong earthquake that struck the country on Monday, local authorities reported.



According to reports from governors and mayors compiled by AFP in the coffee-growing region of Risaralda, whose capital is Pereira, 40 deaths have been recorded, making it the hardest-hit area so far. In Valle del Cauca, whose capital is Cali, there are 27 fatalities. In Manizales, two deaths have been reported. Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Manizales, ColombiaAFP.

11:15 aM U.S. monitoring earthquake in Colombia, has offered support 6:55 p.m. August 10, 2026 19:57 10/08/2026 Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on X that the Trump administration is closely monitoring the strong earthquake that struck Colombia and declared itself ready to support the Colombian people and the government of President Abelardo de la Espriella.



Rubio recommended that U.S. citizens in Colombia register with the State Department's STEP system and follow the U.S. embassy in Bogotá's social media accounts to receive the latest information.

11:00 aM De La Espriella heads to Bogotá to lead emergency response 6:43 p.m. August 10, 2026 19:57 10/08/2026 Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella announced on X that he is heading to Bogotá to focus on the emergency response efforts the country is facing. He reported that he has convened a Unified Command Post at the UNGRD, from where he will personally lead efforts to assist communities in Chocó, the Coffee Region, and all affected areas.



In his message, the president assured Colombians going through difficult times that they "are not alone."

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​"You have a president who cares deeply about his people and who will do whatever it takes to protect you, stand by you, and help the affected regions move forward, together," said De La Espriella.

10:50 aM At least 18 dead in Pereira 6:42 p.m. August 10, 2026 19:57 10/08/2026 According to AFP, at least 18 people died in the Colombian city of Pereira as a result of the strong earthquake, Mayor Mauricio Salazar reported.



"The situation is critical," said the mayor of Pereira in an interview with Caracol Radio, after confirming this initial death toll from the magnitude 7.4 earthquake, which had its epicenter in the neighboring department of Chocó. Rescuers look for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Pereira, ColombiaAFP.

10:41 AM Collapsed buildings and people trapped in Cali 6:39 p.m. August 10, 2026 19:57 10/08/2026 At least 20 structures collapsed in the Colombian city of Cali, and people are trapped under the rubble due to the strong earthquake that shook the western part of the country, the local mayor reported.



"At the moment, we have at least 20 collapsed structures in Cali with people trapped. I have requested assistance from the mayor of Bogotá and the mayor of Medellín in the form of rescue teams," said Alejandro Eder, mayor of Colombia's third-largest city, on X.