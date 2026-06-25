Trump Mobilizes All U.S. Agencies to Assist Venezuela Following Earthquakes

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 25 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump announced that he had instructed all federal government agencies to prepare to act quickly and assist Venezuela following the two powerful earthquakes that shook the country on Wednesday afternoon. The president announced that Washington will stand with Venezuelan authorities in their emergency response efforts.

"The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths. The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help!" Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. "I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!"

The president's announcement comes after Venezuela's interim leader, Delcy Rodríguez, declared a state of emergency throughout the country and, in a later official bulletin, gave the first casualty toll: 32 dead and more than 700 injured, figures that are likely to rise in the coming hours. The mayor of the Caracas municipality of Chacao, Gustavo Duque, had also confirmed fatalities in his jurisdiction earlier.

The Department of State had already activated its response prior to Trump’s message. Jeremy Lewin, a senior official in charge of Foreign Assistance and Humanitarian Affairs, reported that Washington had mobilized a disaster relief team in coordination with the Venezuelan interim government and would send search-and-rescue teams, medical supplies, and other resources. Under Secretary of State Christopher Landau had expressed U.S. support for the Venezuelan people just hours earlier.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded two consecutive earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, with their epicenters off the Caribbean coast, which caused buildings and homes to collapse in Caracas and La Guaira. Rodríguez ordered the closure of Maiquetía International Airport, the country’s main airport, due to severe damage to its infrastructure, as well as the suspension of classes, the Caracas Metro, and rail service.