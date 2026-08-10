State Department has revoked over 175,000 visas since start of Trump administration

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de agosto, 2026

The State Department has revoked more than 175,000 visas since the return of Donald Trump to the White House. This was announced by the agency headed by Marco Rubio in a statement.

According to the statement, most of the cancellations occurred because the visa holders "violated the terms of their visas, committed crimes, called for violence against U.S. citizens, defrauded Americans, abused our immigration system, or endangered national security."

"Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s leadership, the State Department will continue to identify, investigate, and revoke the visas of foreign nationals who threaten the safety of the American people. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right. The Department remains committed to using every tool available to protect our communities from those who abuse it," the State Department added.

Among the cases cited by the agency are foreign nationals accused of rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, human trafficking, sexual exploitation of minors, domestic violence, resisting arrest and drug-related crimes.

The State Department also reported revocations linked to immigration and financial fraud, including the case of a foreign national who allegedly used false information and forged documents to obtain a visa, and another related to alleged Medicaid fraud involving more than $5 million in nonexistent services.

They even mentioned cases of foreign nationals who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and lost their visas. Among them were individuals who publicly expressed their approval of the murder of the conservative activist.

The announcement came just days after Trump sign two executive orders to restrict birthright citizenship and crack down on so-called "birth tourism." The new provisions direct the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security to strengthen controls over visa applications and combat the networks that organize this type of travel.