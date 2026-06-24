Trump refuses to sign a housing bill until congress passes his electoral reform bill

Published by AFP 24 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he refuses to sign a housing bill until Congress passes legislation to reform U.S. elections and tighten voter registration requirements.

"Today's Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency," Trump posted on social media, referring to a measure that failed in the Senate and which critics say is an effort to suppress voting in Democratic-leaning communities.

The Save America Act is a bill that requires states—which constitutionally have the authority to organize elections—to mandate that voters present proof of citizenship, such as a passport, when registering to vote, and a photo ID in order to cast their ballot.