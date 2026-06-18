The brother of 'Fito,' Ecuador's most notorious drug trafficker, is arrested in Colombia

Published by AFP 18 de junio, 2026

Authorities in Colombia arrested the brother of Adolfo Macias, alias Fito, Ecuador’s top drug trafficker who was extradited to the United States last year, Ecuador’s Interior Minister John Reimberg reported on Tuesday.

Adolfo Fito Macias, the leader of Los Choneros, one of the oldest and most powerful drug cartels in the South American country, was handed over to U.S. authorities in July 2025, almost a month after his recapture following a escape from a maximum-security prison the previous year.

His brother Javier Macías, alias Javi, wanted by Ecuadorian authorities on charges of money laundering and organized crime, was arrested on Tuesday in Colombia during a joint operation between the two neighboring countries, Minister Reimberg stated on social media.

The official reported that the man was living in Colombia “under a false identity” and that an Interpol Red Notice had been issued for him.