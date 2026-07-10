Retired Lieutenant Commander Jesús Romero on the attacks on Iran: “The Iranians did not fulfill their part of the agreement, and Trump is carrying out his punishment”

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de julio, 2026

On the Voz News program, journalist and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Jesús Romero about the latest developments in the Iran conflict, as well as the controversies between President Donald Trump and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

“The Iranians did not fulfill their part of the agreement, and Trump made the decision to actually carry out a punitive strike, which has been very precise against critical targets ranging from the northern coast of the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. […] It is clear that the United States has an interest in María Corina Machado returning to Venezuela to rally the opposition, just as Secretary of State Marco Rubio said,” Romero said.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.