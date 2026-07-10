Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de julio, 2026

A plot twist in what was one of the most high-profile trades of this offseason. The NBA has temporarily put the brakes on Kawhi Leonard’s return to the Toronto Raptors while it completes an investigation into his current team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Raptors agreed with Leonard on his return seven seasons after his departure. During his only year in Toronto, the player was instrumental in helping the franchise win the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

In a statement, the league reported that it is investigating whether the Clippers “circumvented the salary cap rules.” The Raptors echoed this information.

“The NBA league office informed us that as a result of the ongoing investigation involving the Clippers, we would assume the risk of any potential outcome of the investigation impacting Kawhi. In light of this, we will wait until the league’s investigation is complete,” the Canadian franchise stated.

“The Raptors remain eager to bring Kawhi back to Toronto and look forward to a swift resolution for our players, our organization, and our fans,” it added.

Did the Clippers let the NBA down?

The NBA launched the investigation in September of last year. According to podcaster Pablo Torre, the league suspected the Clippers and their owner, Steve Ballmer, of committing a fraud violation by paying Leonard more money than his contract stipulated through Aspiration, a shell company owned by the former Microsoft CEO.

Torre explained that Aspiration hired Leonard without requiring him to perform any work in exchange for $28 million. In this way, the player allegedly received more money to stay with the Clippers and not leave for another franchise.

For its part, the California-based franchise said that this accusation is “absurd.” “The Clippers take compliance with NBA regulations very seriously, fully respect the league’s rules, and welcome its investigation regarding Aspiration,” it added.

Leonard played for the Raptors during the 2018–2019 season, having been traded from the San Antonio Spurs. During that season, in addition to leading the franchise to its only championship, he averaged 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists during the regular season, and 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in the playoffs.