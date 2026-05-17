Peru: Electoral authority officially announces runoff between Fujimori and Sánchez

Published by Carlos Dominguez I afp 17 de mayo, 2026

Right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori and left-wing candidate Roberto Sánchez will face off in the presidential runoff in Peru on June 7, the National Jury of Elections (JNE) confirmed Sunday after proclaiming the official results.

Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, led the first round held on April 12 with 17.1% of the vote, while Sánchez obtained 12%. Far-right candidate Rafael López Aliaga came in third place with 11.9%, just 21,209 votes behind Sánchez.

"The two candidates who obtained the highest relative majorities are Keiko Fujimori and Roberto Sánchez," declared the president of the JNE, Roberto Burneo, at a press conference.

Logistical deficiencies, judicial pressure and national crisis

The first round was marked by serious logistical problems, especially delays in the delivery of electoral material in Lima, which forced the reopening of several voting centers the following day. Despite these "serious deficiencies," the European Union observation mission validated the electoral process.

For Fujimori, 50, this will be her fourth opportunity to become president. Sánchez, 57 years old and former minister of Castillo, will compete for the first time, although he starts the campaign under judicial pressure. He faces five years and four months in prison for allegedly declaring false information about contributions to his campaign between 2018 and 2020.

Both candidates will dispute the head of state in a country undergoing deep political instability, with eight presidents since 2016, most of them impeached or resigning for alleged corruption cases, and a serious security crisis caused by the advance of organized crime.