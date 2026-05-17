Trump crows over Cassidy ouster, sets sights on Massie

Published by Nicholas Ballasy 17 de mayo, 2026

President Trump thanked Louisiana voters for opposing incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy in the GOP primary election.

"Bill Cassidy, after falsely using his 'relationship' with me during his political career, and winning Elections because of it, voted to impeach me on preposterous charges that were fake then, and now, are criminally insane!" Trump wrote on Saturday evening.

"His disloyalty to the man who got him elected is now a part of legend, and it’s nice to see that his political career is OVER! I’d like to thank the Great People of the State of Louisiana, and this Big Victory will only make me work even harder for your success, and all that comes with it. I LOVE YOU ALL," he added.

On Saturday, Trump also criticized Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and called on GOP voters to support his challenger, Ed Gallrein.

"Tom Massie of Kentucky, the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country, is an even bigger insult to our Nation than Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who suffered an unprecedented loss tonight by not even being allowed to run in the Republican Primary," he wrote on Truth Social.

"This is the first time such a thing has ever happened to a sitting U.S. Senator! That’s what you get by voting to Impeach an innocent man, especially one who made it possible for Cassidy’s Senate win. Very disloyal, but Tom Massie, a major Sleazebag, is even worse! Kentucky, get this LOSER out of politics in Tuesday’s Election. He is nicknamed Rand Paul Jr., another real 'beauty,' because of his absolutely terrible voting habits," he added.

Trump said Gallrein deserves the position.

"Vote for Ed Gallrein, a successful Kentucky farmer, and American War Hero, who only ran because he thought that Massie was so disloyal and disrespectful to your President, ME!" he wrote. "This is a great man, Central Casting, in fact, who truly deserves to represent the fantastic people of Kentucky, a Commonwealth that I am proud to have won all three times, in record fashion! ED WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN."

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