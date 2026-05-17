Eric Trump announces plans to sue Psaki and MS Now: 'Blatant lies'

Published by Nicholas Ballasy 17 de mayo, 2026

Eric Trump, one of President Trump's sons, said that he plans to sue MS Now host Jen Psaki and the network over comments he says falsely linked him to business dealings in China during a trip with his father.

Psaki hosted a segment earlier this week after Eric Trump was seen traveling to China with the president. During the broadcast, Psaki referenced a Financial Times report involving ALT5 Sigma, where he reportedly had served as a board observer and an adviser.

“Today, while Eric is in China with his dad, the Financial Times is reporting that this company has a memorandum of understanding to explore a potential deal with a Chinese chip manufacturer to build AI data centers and a whole bunch of other AI-related stuff,” Psaki said.

She added that Nano Labs has been linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

“It certainly seems like Eric might be getting a little more than just quality time with his dad out of this China trip, doesn’t it?” Psaki said.

Eric accused Psaki of spreading false information and announcing his plan to sue both the host and MS Now.

“Contrary to her monologue and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever. Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy statements would know this," he wrote.

“I have had zero involvement in any merger discussions involving any public entity I do not run or control,” he said.

© Just the News