Trump rejects Iran's peace proposal: 'Totally unacceptable!'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump rejected Iran's peace proposal. In a post on Truth Social, the president described the offer as “totally unacceptable.” Hours earlier, he had published a message criticizing his predecessors over their handling of relations with the Islamic Republic and said Iranians “will no longer laugh at” the United States.

With Pakistan as an intermediary, Washington, D.C., is negotiating with Tehran on an initial peace proposal. As reported by the The New York Times, the short-term goal is to reach an agreement extending the ceasefire and ending the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

In this context, Iranian envoys delivered their peace proposal to the administration, which Trump swiftly rejected: “I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called 'Representatives.' I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Hours earlier, Trump wrote a lengthy post on Truth Social about the relationship between the two countries since the 1979 Islamic Revolution: "Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit 'pay dirt' when Barack Hussein Obama became President. He was not only good to them, he was great, actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel, and all other Allies, and giving Iran a major and very powerful new lease on life."

In addition, the president questioned money sent to Iran during the Obama administration. He claimed that the White House gave as much as $1.7 billion "in green cash" to the Iranian regime. He described Obama as "a weak and stupid American President."

"For 47 years the Iranians have been 'tapping' us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests, and recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors, and laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country. They will be laughing no longer!" he said.