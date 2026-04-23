Crisis in Peru: Foreign Minister and Defense Minister resign after dispute over the purchase of F-16s from the US

Published by Diane Hernández 23 de abril, 2026

(AFP) Peru is facing a new political crisis after the resignation Wednesday of the foreign and defense ministers amid a disagreement with interim President Jose Maria Balcazar over the purchase of F-16 fighter jets from the United States.

Despite the president's stated desire to suspend this acquisition, the Ministry of Economy announced in the evening that it had transferred US $462 million as part of the first payment on the contract with the Company Lockheed Martin, manufacturer of the U.S. aircraft.

This new crisis comes against the backdrop of a chaotic presidential election, the second round of which is scheduled for June.

"Mr. Balcazar is endangering our country"

While both ministers assure that the contract was signed, the president announced Tuesday that the purchase was postponed to leave the responsibility to his successor, who will be elected in a June runoff.

"Mr. Balcázar is endangering our country, making it lose credibility and turning us into a partner we cannot trust in a negotiation process," Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela told RPP radio, where he announced his resignation.

The head of diplomacy said that the "contracts were signed on Monday" and that a first payment was due on Wednesday.

"They are 12 planes now"

The U.S. ambassador in Lima, Bernardo Navarro, said Peru is interested in acquiring two squadrons of 12 F-16 fighter jets.

"There are 12 planes now, then another 12 planes will follow," added the Cuban-born diplomat in declarations to radio Exitosa. The first group will arrive in 2029, AFP reported.

The U.S. embassy in Lima said in a statement that "a technical signing took place on April 20, 2026, with full knowledge of the highest levels of the Peruvian government."

"Fulfilling the State's commitments is not an option, but an obligation" and renouncing them would have exposed the country to costs and a deterioration of its international credibility, the Ministry of Economy indicated through a statement on the X network where it gave details about the payment.

Peru's air defense fleet

In October 2024, Peru announced that it would renew—after almost three decades—its air defense fleet with the purchase of 24 latest-generation fighter jets for US$3.5 billion.

Among the proposals received by the Ministry of Defense were the Rafale (France), Gripen (Sweden) and F-16 Block 70 (USA) models.

Last February, a state evaluation committee opted for the F-16 proposal, citing technical and geopolitical criteria.

Peru has a fleet of 12 Mirage 2000 aircraft, according to specialized publications.

Peru's air combat fleet also includes Russian MiG-29 and Sukhoi-27 aircraft, acquired in 1997. Most of them are not operational or in reserve.