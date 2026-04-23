At least 200 public schools in Vermont allow staff to conceal information from parents about their children's gender transition

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de abril, 2026

The state of Vermont has 37 school districts or supervisory unions that have adopted policies that allegedly allow faculty or school personnel to not inform parents about the gender transition of their children.

In addition, most of these policies provide for students to be able to participate in sports activities and use facilities in accordance with their gender identity, which translates to at least 199 schools and 52,488 students affected. This information was released by the Defending Education organization.

In that regard, Defending Education detailed that the Vermont Agency of Education provides "best practices for schools regarding transgender and gender non-conforming students," which are used as a model for many district policies.

List of districts implementing the policy Addison Central School District

Addison Northwest School District

Barre Unified Union School District

Bennington Rutland Supervisory Union

Burlington School District

Caledonia Central Supervisory Union

Central Vermont Supervisory Union

Champlain Valley Unified School District

Echo Valley Community Schools

Essex North Supervisory Union 19

First Branch Unified School District

Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union

Grand Isle Supervisory Union

Granville-Hancock Unified District

Hartford School District

Mill River Unified Union School District

Milton Town School District

Missisquoi Valley School District

Montpelier Roxbury School District

Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District

North Country Supervisory Union

Orange East Supervisory Union

Orleans Central Supervisory Union

Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union

Rochester-Stockbridge Unified District

Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union

Saint Johnsbury School District

Slate Valley Unified School District

South Burlington School District

Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union

Springfield School District

White River Valley Supervisory Union

Windham Central Supervisory Union

River Valleys Unified School District

Windham Northeast Supervisory Union

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union

Windsor Southeast Supervisory Union

Winooski School District

The information comes just days after research conducted in Finland for more than 30 years on the effects of medical interventions on youth with gender dysphoria was published. The study, published in the scientific journal Acta Paediatrica, concludes that adolescents referred to gender identity clinics have high levels of psychiatric morbidity that, far from decreasing, tend to increase after the interventions.

The findings have been endorsed by some scientific sectors as long-overdue evidence, while activists and advocates of so-called "gender-affirming care" question their methodology and warn of possible bias.