At least 200 public schools in Vermont allow staff to conceal information from parents about their children's gender transition
The state's policies also provide for students to be able to participate in sports activities and use facilities according to their gender identity, resulting in at least 199 schools and 52,488 students affected.
The state of Vermont has 37 school districts or supervisory unions that have adopted policies that allegedly allow faculty or school personnel to not inform parents about the gender transition of their children.
In addition, most of these policies provide for students to be able to participate in sports activities and use facilities in accordance with their gender identity, which translates to at least 199 schools and 52,488 students affected. This information was released by the Defending Education organization.
In that regard, Defending Education detailed that the Vermont Agency of Education provides "best practices for schools regarding transgender and gender non-conforming students," which are used as a model for many district policies.
List of districts implementing the policy
- Addison Central School District
- Addison Northwest School District
- Barre Unified Union School District
- Bennington Rutland Supervisory Union
- Burlington School District
- Caledonia Central Supervisory Union
- Central Vermont Supervisory Union
- Champlain Valley Unified School District
- Echo Valley Community Schools
- Essex North Supervisory Union 19
- First Branch Unified School District
- Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union
- Grand Isle Supervisory Union
- Granville-Hancock Unified District
- Hartford School District
- Mill River Unified Union School District
- Milton Town School District
- Missisquoi Valley School District
- Montpelier Roxbury School District
- Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District
- North Country Supervisory Union
- Orange East Supervisory Union
- Orleans Central Supervisory Union
- Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union
- Rochester-Stockbridge Unified District
- Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union
- Saint Johnsbury School District
- Slate Valley Unified School District
- South Burlington School District
- Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union
- Springfield School District
- White River Valley Supervisory Union
- Windham Central Supervisory Union
- River Valleys Unified School District
- Windham Northeast Supervisory Union
- Windham Southeast Supervisory Union
- Windsor Southeast Supervisory Union
- Winooski School District
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Justice Department investigating California, Maine over transgender prison policies
Misty Severi
The information comes just days after research conducted in Finland for more than 30 years on the effects of medical interventions on youth with gender dysphoria was published. The study, published in the scientific journal Acta Paediatrica, concludes that adolescents referred to gender identity clinics have high levels of psychiatric morbidity that, far from decreasing, tend to increase after the interventions.
The findings have been endorsed by some scientific sectors as long-overdue evidence, while activists and advocates of so-called "gender-affirming care" question their methodology and warn of possible bias.