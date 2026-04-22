Antonini De Jimenez in Voz News: 'Today the defenders of freedom are not in Europe but in America'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 22 de abril, 2026

On Voz News, journalist and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Professor Antonini De Jimenez on the current state of both world geopolitics and other topics, including the visit of Venezuelan opposition leader, María Corina Machado, to Spain.

"Today the defenders of freedom are not in Europe, they are in America and in the Middle East with Israel. Therefore, Europe is betraying itself, it is betraying what it is because parasites have arrived who want to make themselves masters of the continent. That is, socialism. Pedro Sánchez did not receive María Corina Machado in Spain because he does not want us Spaniards to look like her, because if we Spaniards looked like María Corina, where would Pedro Sánchez be?" said De Jiménez.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.