Chaos at West Virginia chemical plant: Toxic leak leaves two dead, 30 hospitalized

Published by Diane Hernández 23 de abril, 2026

A chemical leak that occurred Wednesday at the Catalyst Refiners plant left two people dead and at least 30 hospitalized, including emergency personnel, local authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at this facility dedicated to the recovery of silver, located in Institute, about 10 miles west of Charleston. The emergency forced the confinement of the area for more than five hours and the deployment of an extensive decontamination and medical care operation.

A reaction between nitric acid and another chemical

According to Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman, the leak originated during the plant's shutdown process, when a reaction between nitric acid and another chemical generated hydrogen sulfide, a highly toxic gas. The reaction got out of control suddenly during an industrial cleaning phase, according to the AP.

Authorities confirmed that among those affected were plant workers, firefighters and paramedics who responded to the emergency. In total, seven of those hospitalized belonged to response teams, according to official reports.

The patients presented mainly respiratory symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, eye irritation and sore throat. One of those affected remains in serious condition, while others were transferred to various medical centers in the region, some by private means.

Vandalia Health Charleston Area Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital treated several of the injured, while local residents also went to hospitals as a precaution after gas exposure.

No impacts on air quality or water supply were detected

During the emergency, decontamination stations were set up in the area, where exposed persons were required to remove clothing and undergo cleaning processes to reduce the effects of the chemical. The confinement order was lifted after more than five hours, once authorities considered the situation under control.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey noted that the deaths occurred within the plant's facilities and that, so far, no impacts on air quality or water supply have been detected.