LIVE | Oil rises before stabilizing after Iran's threats not to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

A ship sails through the Strait of Hormuz before the start of the war in Iran. AFP.

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de abril, 2026

Oil prices rose 4% before moderating Thursday, after Iran vowed not to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as long as the U.S. blockade remains in place.

At around 00:25 GMT, the benchmark U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil contract rose 4.1% to $96.73 per barrel. Brent North Sea crude, the international benchmark, rose 3.6% to $105.63 per barrel.

Asian bourses mostly fell, with declines in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore and Wellington.

Times are in Eastern Time (ET)

05:37 am. Iran gets its first toll in the Strait of Hormuz 11:37 23/04/2026 11:37 23/04/2026 A senior Iranian parliament official said Thursday that Tehran has received the first revenue from tolls it imposed on the strategic Strait of Hormuz during its war with the United States and Israel.

05:00 am. Hormuz clearance may take 6 months 11:37 23/04/2026 11:37 23/04/2026 According to a Pentagon assessment, it could take six months to completely clear the Strait of Hormuz, which could keep oil prices high, the Washington Post reported.



Iran has virtually blocked this vital sea lane since the start of the war with the United States and Israel, which has led to a sharp rise in oil and gas prices and disrupted the global economy.



04:36 am Standoff in the Strait of Hormuz 11:36 23/04/2026 11:36 23/04/2026 Iran vowed it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz as long as the United States continues to blockade its ports.



"A complete cease-fire only makes sense if it is not violated by a naval blockade," said Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led Tehran's delegation to the first round of talks in Islamabad.

04:00 am Iran execution 11:35 23/04/2026 11:35 23/04/2026 Iran hanged a man after he was convicted of belonging to a banned opposition group and alleged collaboration with Israel.



According to the judiciary's Mizan Online website, "Sultan-Ali Shirzadi-Fakhr was hanged early this morning for belonging to the terrorist group" of the People's Mujahideen Organization (MEK) and for "collaborating with the Israeli regime's espionage service."

03:35 am Lebanon-Israel meeting 11:35 23/04/2026 11:35 23/04/2026 Israel and Lebanon will hold a new round of talks in Washington on Thursday, during which Beirut plans to request a one-month extension of the cease-fire that expires in the coming days.



Israel declared ahead of the talks that it has no serious disagreements with Lebanon, and called on it to work together against Hezbollah, a pro-Iranian terrorist group that is notably absent and opposed to the negotiations.

03:00 am U.S. rejects 31 ships 11:34 23/04/2026 11:34 23/04/2026 U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late Wednesday that it had ordered 31 ships to turn around or return to port as part of its own blockade against Iran.



The statement explained that most of the ships have complied with U.S. directives and highlighted that the majority of the ships that have turned around have been oil tankers.

02:33 am Israel strikes journalists in Lebanon 11:33 23/04/2026 11:33 23/04/2026 Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, where a ceasefire is officially in effect, killed Amal Khalil, veteran correspondent for Al-Akhbar newspaper, and wounded freelance journalist Zeinab Faraj.



A Lebanese Red Cross official told AFP that Faraj was rescued, but Khalil died under the rubble.



