Quiet growth: Planned Parenthood increases 'gender affirming' care by more than 40%

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de abril, 2026

Planned Parenthood is relentless in promoting its progressive agenda. An analysis by the Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee (CWALAC) of the organization's 2024-2025 reports revealed an increase of more than 40% in care related to so-called "gender affirming care."

According to the report, although the national annual report published April 3 did not include aggregate figures on these services, the data reveal a trend of sustained growth. Specifically, 14 regions of the country that have maintained consistent metrics reported increases in all cases analyzed.

The study notes that this increase spans different categories, including "gender-affirming care," "visits" and related "services." Among the highlights, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio went from 1,874 visits in 2022 to 5,769 the following year, reaching 8,644 in the 2024-2025 period, representing continued growth of nearly 50% in the last year analyzed.

Likewise, the region grouping Northwest Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana and Kentucky recorded an increase from 13,432 to 24,295 services in a single year. Other areas, such as Greater Washington and Northern Idaho, more than doubled their numbers from 2022 to 2023, while the Great Plains experienced a 90% increase.

Missing regions to review In the case of Western Pennsylvania, "gender affirming services" went from 631 to 1,346 during a period of transition in executive leadership.



The report concludes that, while not all regions publish this data consistently, the available figures point to a significant expansion of this type of service in the areas analyzed.

The information comes out just days after the release of a study conducted in Finland over more than three decades on the effects of medical interventions on young people with gender dysphoria.

The research, published in the scientific journal Acta Paediatrica, points out that adolescents referred to gender identity clinics have high levels of psychiatric morbidity which, instead of decreasing, tend to increase after such interventions.