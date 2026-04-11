LIVE | U.S. and Iran define the course of war in crucial peace talks in Pakistan

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de abril, 2026

Representatives of President Donald Trump's administration and the Iran launched peace talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Saturday to end the warafter several weeks in which both nations have been engaged in a fierce clash that has resulted in the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the elimination of both the supreme leader and senior military and political leaders of the Islamic theocracy.

Although Washington and Tehran agreed last Tuesday to a two-week ceasefire, tensions between the U.S. government and the Iranian dictatorship remain, to the point that both Trump and the authorities of the Islamic theocracy have threatened to resume attacks in the event that either side violates any of the agreed clauses.

15:53 The U.S. begins operations to clear sea mines from the Strait of Hormuz 15:53 11/04/2026 15:53 11/04/2026 U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the United States military has launched operations to remove sea mines currently present in the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement shared on its official X account and later highlighted by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CENTCOM detailed that the destroyers USS Michael Murphy and USS Frank E. Peterson began “setting conditions” earlier in the day to support the operation.



“Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” said the command’s chief, Adm. Brad Cooper, in the post.



The announcement came shortly after President Donald Trump stated that his administration had officially begun “the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz,” emphasizing that it was being done “as a favor” to numerous countries, including China.



“We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Incredibly, they don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves,” the Republican president added.