LIVE | U.S. and Iran define the course of war in crucial peace talks in Pakistan
Both Trump and Islamic theocracy officials have threatened to restart attacks in the event that either side violates any of the clauses agreed to in the ceasefire.
Representatives of President Donald Trump's administration and the Iran launched peace talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Saturday to end the warafter several weeks in which both nations have been engaged in a fierce clash that has resulted in the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the elimination of both the supreme leader and senior military and political leaders of the Islamic theocracy.
Although Washington and Tehran agreed last Tuesday to a two-week ceasefire, tensions between the U.S. government and the Iranian dictatorship remain, to the point that both Trump and the authorities of the Islamic theocracy have threatened to resume attacks in the event that either side violates any of the agreed clauses.
The U.S. begins operations to clear sea mines from the Strait of Hormuz
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the United States military has launched operations to remove sea mines currently present in the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement shared on its official X account and later highlighted by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CENTCOM detailed that the destroyers USS Michael Murphy and USS Frank E. Peterson began “setting conditions” earlier in the day to support the operation.
“Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” said the command’s chief, Adm. Brad Cooper, in the post.
The announcement came shortly after President Donald Trump stated that his administration had officially begun “the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz,” emphasizing that it was being done “as a favor” to numerous countries, including China.
“We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Incredibly, they don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves,” the Republican president added.
The White House reported that negotiations with Iran are already underway
Iran's state television stated during the afternoon of this Saturday (local time) that two rounds of negotiations have already been held between the different parties and that a third one will take place either in the evening hours or this Sunday. For its part, the White House detailed that lthe talks with Iranian representatives were already "ongoing."
According to the AFP news agency, a Pakistani source involved in the negotiations reported on condition of anonymity that "the talks are moving in the right direction" and that "The general atmosphere is cordial."
The U.S. delegation is headed by Vice President JD Vance, who is accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law. For its part, Iran is represented by its parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, as well as by Foreign Minister Abas Araqchi.